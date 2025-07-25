  • Business Business

Officials launch transformative program to revamp home heating: 'This is a big step'

"We're proud to be part of this important initiative."

by Ellie Gabel
Thanks to the Affordable Home Energy Program, Canadian households in Manitoba can contribute to a more sustainable future with an initiative that increases the affordability and accessibility of ground-source heat pumps.

This technology makes use of geothermal energy, allowing homeowners to benefit from an always available, silent, and greener heating and cooling source.

Ground-source heat pumps harness constant underground temperatures and become heat sinks during the summer, absorbing excess warmth. Conversely, the pumps provide winter warmth to improve efficiency and lower utility bills.

This initiative is part of Manitoba's Affordable Clean Energy Plan, which lowers climate control expenses, creates green jobs, and reduces emissions.

When announcing the program, Environment and Climate Change Minister Mike Moyes estimated Manitobans could reduce utility bills by up to 30%, or approximately 1,000 Canadian dollars per year, if heating their homes with electricity. That's the equivalent of $730.

Estimates elsewhere indicate that heat pumps use 75% less energy than furnaces, making them ideal for people seeking impactful home upgrades.

Manitoba's new program offers numerous options for eligible households, including income-based incentives for installations with no upfront costs and interest-free monthly payments of $50 for a decade. Homeowners ineligible for that option can apply for a similar offer of $75 per month for 15 years, also interest-free with no initial expenses.

"This is a big step toward a greener, more sustainable province that is building a low-carbon future by harnessing renewable energy while making life more affordable for Manitoba families," said Moyes.

Colleen Kuruluk, CEO of Efficiency Manitoba, which delivers this program, was also upbeat.

"We're proud to be part of this important initiative to help Manitobans make smart energy efficiency upgrades that deliver lasting savings and comfort," she explained.

"Our efficiency-first approach supports homeowners from their initial energy evaluation to upgrades like insulation, through to installing the right heat pump system for their needs."

