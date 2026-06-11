'I ain't gonna eat for lunch': TikToker says even $40 an hour vanishes as bills take almost everything

"I'm not even gonna say we not making enough money. Everything just too high."

A TikToker is getting attention for saying that, despite reaching his highest pay yet, the cost of living is making life very difficult.

His post has resonated with people who say wages that once seemed solid are being swallowed by rising costs for housing, insurance, groceries, and transportation.

What happened?

In a video posted by Tre (@TreToldYou), the creator described a budget so squeezed by the cost of living that he no longer sees obvious places to cut.

@tretoldyou I fear for anybody making less than 32hr 🤦🏽‍♂️ ik it feel like you cant even get ahead ♬ original sound - TreToldYou

As The Daily Dot reported, he said some days he thinks, "I ain't gonna eat for lunch," and said he has already exhausted the usual belt-tightening, with "no more cutting back on Starbucks coffees, subscriptions."

He said his earnings are at a personal high, but that "the bills be snatching it" almost as soon as the money arrives.

In his telling, the issue is broader than pay alone.

"I'm not even gonna say we not making enough money. Everything just too high."

Backing that argument, Wall Street Apes said that a one-bedroom apartment costing about $1,800 to more than $2,500 a month in many markets could take more than 40% of the take-home pay of someone earning $40 an hour.

The Daily Dot said it could not independently verify the creator's income, his expenses, or the post's cost estimates.

Why does it matter?

The video points to an affordability crisis affecting everyday Americans.

Housing, food, gas, insurance, and taxes can drain a paycheck long before families have a chance to save, invest, or even maintain a healthy routine.

Using $40 an hour as his example, the TikToker said that even at that wage, "you just barely making it," leaving "just enough and maybe a couple hundred extra."

What are people saying?

Responses on X were mixed.

One commenter blamed inflation, writing, "If you don't want inflation, don't elect people who are okay with increasing the supply of money," while encouraging people to examine changes in the M2 money supply.

Others pushed back on the idea that Americans are truly maxed out.

One person questioned who was still paying for "OnlyFans, food delivery apps, concert tickets and Starbucks" if most people were really at a breaking point.

Supportive replies were common as well.

One person wrote, "$40 an hour used to feel like solid money. Now it barely covers rent in most cities, and after insurance, gas, groceries and taxes there's literally nothing left. People aren't lazy or bad with money the math just doesn't work anymore."

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