Lawmakers push to fast-track crucial energy projects before it's too late: 'This is an opportunity'

Maine is trying to beat the clock, quickly pushing projects that will provide low-cost clean energy to its residents in a unique way, as reported by Canary Media.

State utility regulators are fast-tracking plans for projects that will bring more renewable energy because they need to get the projects started before Inflation Reduction Act incentives disappear under a new federal law.

Using renewable energy results in cost savings and reduces pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet.

Some of the state's clean-energy developments were put on hold because of the pandemic, so utility regulators are hoping to make progress toward their mandated target of utilizing 100% clean energy by 2040, according to Canary Media.

A bill passed by the Maine Legislature in 2023 requires the state to install renewable energy projects on PFAS-contaminated land. PFAS are a group of highly toxic chemicals that are found in many everyday products such as clothing, nonstick cookware, and food packaging. Since the contaminated land has been deemed unsuitable for agriculture, Maine is giving preferential treatment to renewable energy developments that can make use of the land, per Canary Media.

Francesca Gundrum, director of advocacy for Maine Audubon, believes that using the land this way is positive news for renewable energy, wildlife, and farmers who cannot use the land as they originally intended.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"This work to help deploy solar and other renewable technologies is exactly the kind of siting we need to see more of in Maine," she stated, per Canary Media. "Whatever we can do to minimize the turnover of habitat is something we're going to be supportive of."

These projects to bring low-cost, clean energy to Maine have bipartisan support from legislators.

Maine's commitment to ramp up renewable energy usage has already saved residents money, and studies show that reaching 100% clean energy by 2040 would save the average Maine household about $1,300 per year.

"This is an opportunity to get some things done that Maine had every intention of getting done a handful of years ago," said Eliza Donoghue, executive director of the Maine Renewable Energy Association, a nonprofit industry group, per Canary Media. ​"It's good news."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.