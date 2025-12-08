Homeowners rush to install super-efficient HVACs before $2,000 tax incentives disappear: 'The … deadline has caused a sense of urgency'

Make sure to speed up your installation plans, as the tax incentives will soon disappear.

Homeowners in Maine are rushing to buy energy-efficient heat pumps before the $2,000 tax credits expire at the end of the year, and with winter coming up, it's a great time to have them installed.

"It's never going to be cheaper to install a heat pump than it is today," Shawn LaPlante, a managing partner at LaPlante Home Services, told WGME 13 News.

There are many great reasons to purchase a heat pump, including saving money on electric bills, helping the planet, and staying warm throughout the winter without using harmful gas furnaces or boilers.

According to Allegiance Heating and Cooling, heat pumps are 300% to 400% more efficient than gas furnaces because they transfer heat rather than generate it, resulting in significant energy bill savings.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory reported that most people will see savings of $300 to $650 a year, depending on their heat pump's efficiency.

Whether you purchase a heat pump, solar panels, or both, make sure to speed up your installation plans, as the tax incentives will soon disappear.

"The approaching deadline has caused a sense of urgency for some folks, as the tax credits will only be eligible to those who have bought and installed heat pumps before December 31," LaPlante told WGME 13 News.

