New census data reveals 'unprecedented' change in how this state's residents heat their homes: 'Lowering energy costs while growing our economy'

Maine households are increasingly adopting electric heat pumps to keep their homes warm, WMTW 8 reported.

According to census data cited by the state, the percentage of homes using heating oil as their primary heat source has fallen by 20% since 2018. Meanwhile, electricity use for home heating has almost doubled.

Space heating is the largest expense in U.S. homes, accounting for about 45% of energy bills, according to the Department of Energy. Meanwhile, upgrading from an old HVAC to a heat pump system can save homeowners hundreds or even thousands of dollars each year, the DOE stated.

Because they're less energy-intensive than traditional HVAC systems and don't rely on the use of planet-warming, dirty fuels such as gas, electric heat pumps are also better for the environment. Rewiring America estimates that 98% of households would cut their carbon pollution by installing one. These devices also help simplify temperature control, as they can serve both as heaters and cooling systems.





There is still time to take advantage of federal tax credits that could save you thousands of dollars on the cost of a heat pump system, but you must make a qualifying purchase before the end of the year.

Maine Governor Janet Mills attributed the increased adoption of heat pumps in homes to her administration's efforts to expand access to the technology.

"This progress is making a real difference for Maine people and businesses, improving their energy efficiency and cutting energy costs," she said in a statement.

Acting Commissioner Dan Burgess of the Maine Department of Energy Resources added: "Maine has long aimed to reduce its dependence on heating oil, and this unprecedented drop shows how key investments in energy efficiency are lowering energy costs while growing our economy."

