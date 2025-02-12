Gov. Janet Mills introduces legislation to help state cope with 'weather of the future'

Severe weather events are becoming more frequent and severe due to the warming of our planet.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has introduced legislation to help the state respond to severe weather and the long-term impacts of a warming planet.

As reported by the Portland Press Herald, the proposed legislation is sponsored by legislative leaders from both parties and includes establishing a new state office and a grant program to help Maine residents protect their homes from severe weather.

The proposal includes several key initiatives, such as providing $15 million to establish the Home Resiliency Program. This program will provide grants of up to $15,000 to homeowners to make investments to safeguard their homes against storms, with a focus on preventing roof damage and basement flooding.

The proposal also outlines using funds from the Bureau of Insurance to invest $10 million in the State Disaster Recovery Fund and establishing a State Resilience Office using a five-year federal grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The office would oversee a program to reduce flood and storm damage, protect infrastructure, and increase safety. A Flood-Ready Maine Program is also part of the proposal. It will collect data on floods and storms and improve communication with local communities.

Severe weather events are becoming more frequent and severe due to the warming of our planet. The burning of dirty energy sources, including coal, oil, and gas, releases heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere. Adapting to severe weather, such as floods, hurricanes, and wildfires, is essential to prevent them from destroying communities. This legislation will help communities adapt to an increase in severe weather. It will also help protect properties and infrastructure and increase safety, which could save lives.

Meanwhile, other states, including Vermont, are enacting legislation that aims to require polluting companies to pay for climate damages.

The legislation was developed in response to recommendations Mills received from Maine's Infrastructure Rebuilding and Resilience Commission, which she established last year after several winter storms caused an estimated $90 million in damage across the state.

"This legislation, based on interim recommendations from the Infrastructure Rebuilding and Resilience Commission, will improve the ability of Maine communities, homeowners, businesses, and emergency response leaders to plan for the extreme weather of the future — making Maine a safer and more prepared place to live," said Mills in a written statement, per the Portland Press Herald.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.