Chinese automaker unveils luxury model meant to challenge Rolls-Royce — here are the details

The luxury vehicle industry is incredibly challenging for new players. But once in a blue moon, a new company breaks through.

JAC partnered with Huawei to create its flagship sedan, the Maextro S800, which became China's best-selling vehicle priced over $100,000 in its first year, according to CarScoops.

The intention with the Maextro S800, which is available as a fully electric car or a hybrid, was to challenge Rolls-Royce and Maybach.

Despite all odds, the Maextro S800 outsold both the BMW 7-Series and the Porsche Panamera combined, as well as the Mercedes S-Class.

A big part of the full-size luxury sedan's popularity over its competitors is that it's priced much lower. The S800 is priced between $100,000 and $145,000, compared to others that range from $130,000 to over $1 million. This car is also bigger than 99.9% of cars in China, Huawei CEO Richard Yu said, per CarScoops.

Slowly, the world is seeing gas-guzzlers lose their popularity in favor of luxury electric vehicles. The Maextro S800 comes with a triple-screen dashboard, crystal effect buttons, a starlit ceiling, an interior dressed in wood and leather, and a 40-inch rear projector that turns the back seat into a cinema.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Energy Information Agency, the average passenger vehicle emits 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year, and Americans spend $2,148 on gas every year. This is more than their electricity, gas, and fuel oil combined.

Americans thinking about making their next car an EV would save thousands on gas, but they could save even more by switching to home solar to reduce charging costs.

