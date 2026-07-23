Madewell recalls 5,900 women's sweaters after one catches fire, posing burn, death risks

Shoppers must cut the sweater in half and email a photo of it after destruction.

Two of Madewell's women's sweaters are now being recalled after a reported incident in which one garment caught fire.

The recall affects two styles sold in stores and online for much of the past year, raising a serious safety concern for shoppers who may still have the items at home.

What happened?

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Madewell is recalling two women's sweater styles: the Double V-Neck Pullover and the V-Neck Cardigan.

You can identify the garments by the "Madewell" neck label and a side seam tag marked "Style #NT611" or "Style #NT612" and "HO24." They are long-sleeved V-neck sweaters sold in women's sizes XS to L, in cream or light blue, with some versions made with buttons and others without.

From December 2024 through October 2025, the sweaters were available at Madewell stores, T.J. Maxx locations nationwide, and on Madewell.com, selling for $138 to $148.

Madewell has received one report of a sweater catching fire, but no injuries were reported.

Why does it matter?

Clothing recalls tied to fire hazards involve items worn directly on the body, often for long periods. A sweater that ignites can cause severe burns.

In a fashion system built around producing large volumes of clothing at high speed, quality and safety problems can slip through.

That overproduction also carries other major consequences, including water contamination, air pollution, and labor systems that can depend on low-paid, exploitative work. Fast fashion can be costly because poorly made garments wear out quickly and need to be replaced more often.

These Madewell sweaters were not inexpensive, which makes the issue even more troubling, as a higher price tag should indicate better quality. Whatever the cost, when clothing is poorly made or unsafe, it becomes waste more quickly and adds financial and environmental strain.

What can I do?

Anyone who owns one of the recalled sweaters should stop using it right away and check the neck and side seam labels to see whether it matches the recalled styles and identifying numbers.

Madewell is offering either a refund to the original payment method or store credit. To complete the recall, shoppers must cut the sweater in half and email a photo of it after destruction to 24-7@madewell.com.

After that, the item should be thrown away. If you bought one secondhand, received it as a gift, or do not remember where it came from, the style numbers and labels can still confirm whether it is part of the recall.

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