Three Maine towns unite to cut soaring power bills, with a regional utility on the table

"We're always looking to help our residents and make things better for them."

Rather than searching for separate fixes for higher electricity costs, three towns in the northernmost part of Maine are considering whether a joint effort could help bring down bills.

Madawaska, Frenchville, and St. Agatha have started examining a shared energy approach that they hope could ease pressure on residents, according to Bangor Daily News.

What's happening?

As power prices rise, leaders in the three St. John Valley towns are considering collaborative options, including the possible creation of a regional utility district.

The discussions took shape after utility costs surfaced as a major concern at Madawaska's April "Third Thursday" gathering, a monthly event where town officials hear from residents and businesses. That led the three town managers to begin meeting in early June.

For many Versant Power customers in Aroostook County, rate hikes that took effect earlier this year added about $16 to typical bills.

St. Agatha Town Manager Michelle Bernier said the increases have been especially difficult for seniors and other people on fixed incomes.

One example the towns are considering is nearby Van Buren, which has operated a local power district for more than 100 years. That setup has helped the town maintain lower rates than many surrounding communities.

Why does it matter?

The potential benefit is lower monthly electric bills. If these towns can find a less expensive way to buy or manage power, households could have more room in their budgets for groceries, medication, housing, and other essentials.

Roughly one-quarter of residents in the region are over 65. In communities with large retiree populations, even relatively small increases in utility bills can take a serious toll. When energy prices climb faster than incomes, many residents have little flexibility to absorb the added cost.

A local or regional utility model could also give towns more control over future planning, rather than leaving residents fully exposed to outside rate increases.

Even if creating a new system takes years, the discussions reflect a need for more stable, affordable energy options.

Bernier explained the thinking this way: "With the majority of us being in smaller municipalities, we found that collaboration is the way to go, whether it's interlocal agreements or collaborations like this type of project."

What's being done?

Before turning to the public, local officials plan to meet with possible stakeholders as they map out what could become a multiyear effort.

Madawaska officials are leaning toward holding a public meeting in August.

A formal engineering and feasibility study would come next, with the goal of measuring whether a shared utility model would reduce costs for ratepayers and what it would take to build.

The towns hope a Northern Border Regional Commission grant could help fund that work, ideally through the spring grant cycle.

Officials are not promising a quick fix before examining the numbers. Instead, they are trying to determine whether a larger customer base spread across multiple communities could create meaningful savings.

"The need is there," Frenchville Town Manager Dave Cyr said. "Like everybody else, we're faced with rising energy costs, and we're interested in possibly lowering those costs."

Bernier added, "We're always looking to help our residents and make things better for them. So I think it's a good effort."

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