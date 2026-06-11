Roman Abramovich's 459-foot superyacht is racking up a $60 million upkeep bill — nearly enough to buy another yacht

The vessel has reportedly been in Turkish waters since 2022.

Russian businessman and oligarch Roman Abramovich's 459-foot superyacht is drawing attention over its staggering maintenance costs.

As reported by Luxury Launches, the massive yacht, called Solaris, described as a "floating fortress," will require at least $60 million in maintenance, servicing, and repairs, despite only being five years old.

The figure reflects the extraordinary amount of money, machinery, and environmental strain involved in keeping floating palaces like this running.

Per the Turkish news outlet Nokta Gazetesi, Abramovich's 2021-built Solaris has spent roughly six months at a specialist shipyard in Turkey's İzmit Bay, where it is now undergoing maintenance, inspections, and basic renewal and repairs work.

The vessel has reportedly been in Turkish waters since 2022 and later moved to the Kocaeli Free Zone for its current stay in the yard.

At about 459 feet long, Solaris is listed at 11,247 gross tons and is configured to accommodate nearly 100 people (36 guests with a crew of 60).

Costs are driven in part by the yacht's propulsion setup. Solaris uses eight MTU diesel engines and twin ABB Azipod units, delivering nearly 12,000 horsepower. Yet its design makes frequent inspections and servicing necessary, requiring the work of highly paid technicians.

Maintaining Solaris can be thought of like supporting a private resort at sea rather than boat maintenance. The work on Solaris also includes hull inspections, generator servicing, climate control, antifouling treatments, and maintenance of elevators, lighting, underwater equipment, navigation, and safety systems across its eight decks.

Superyachts are known for enormous fuel use and outsized pollution, and keeping one in peak condition can clearly require spending on a scale many communities never see for public infrastructure or transportation.

This exorbitant yacht incurs maintenance costs that could buy another yacht. Solaris has reportedly required basic refueling costs of nearly $800,000 and had an initial price tag of $600 million.

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