New report lifts curtain on lavish amenities offered aboard 'flying penthouse' — here's what you need to know

With 465 square feet of cabin space, the aircraft starts at $78 million.

Private jets are so extravagant that they dwarf some people's living spaces.

They can also feature beds, Michelin-starred cuisine, and movie theaters.

Taylor Rains, Business Insider senior aviation reporter, detailed these and other lavish amenities that are exclusive to the ultra-rich.

She explained that Flexjet, a luxury private jet company, is adding a dozen $96 million Gulfstream G700s to its fractional fleet. The planes are divvied up by hours at a rate of $6,500 to $20,000. Crew costs, as well as management and maintenance, are covered.

The U.S. government — or, more specifically, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem — bought a pair. Qatar Executive uses one to ferry the royal family, government leaders, and super-wealthy individuals.

The G700 is "ultra-luxe … like a flying penthouse with a bedroom and kitchen," Rains wrote.

With 465 square feet of cabin space, the craft starts at $78 million. There's room for 15 passengers and sleeping space for nine. The multiple bathrooms are nicer than what some hotels offer, Rains said.

Catered food is included, though clients can get almost anything they want.

Amid heightened awareness of the wealth gap, these privileges seem laughable. But fractional ownership of private jets is soaring. It's up 10% from last year and a whopping 70% from 2019, per Aviation Week. Similar metrics are on the rise, too.

Flexjet CEO Michael Silvestro told Rains that the coronavirus pandemic pushed wealthy travelers to seek cleaner, simpler, and more private travel.

The trend may only continue since clients aged 18-43 are projected to grow from 8% to 35% of the world's ultra-high-net-worth individuals by 2040.

The fractional ownership sector, worth $8 billion in 2024, is also set to double by 2033, Rains reported. And people worth over $30 million — another growing population, which will reach 669,000 by 2030 — spent 1,000 times that amount on private jets and yachts last year.

Private jets produce 10 times as much pollution per passenger as commercial planes, according to Patriotic Millionaires. Superyachts are even worse, and billionaires' investments blow both out of the water.

The coalition says the solution is to tax the rich, breaking up their partnerships with elected officials and dirty energy companies, to save the planet.

