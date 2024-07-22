Lululemon faces class-action lawsuit over allegedly deceptive 'Be Planet' campaign: 'Tricks consumers'

"Its actions and products directly cause harm to the environment and the deterioration of the planet's health."

Lululemon is trusted and beloved by millions of people — but a new class-action lawsuit alleges that the apparel brand has been misleading consumers into thinking it is more environmentally conscious than it is.

What's happening?

Bloomberg Law reported on the suit, identifying that the company's "Be Planet" marketing campaign is the particular target.

The campaign outlined long-term goals for "at least 75%" of Lululemon's products to contain sustainable materials and for the company to reduce water use. This, lead plaintiff Amandeep Gyani argued, misled consumers into believing that the brand is "contributing to improving the environment when it isn't."

According to the company's 2022 impact report, its emissions in the scope 3 category — indirect and supply-chain related emissions — have actually doubled in the last several years, and they're projected to continue growing.

Bloomberg also reported that the complaint, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, said that "Lululemon uses pictures of rivers, forests, and nature on its website and marketing to 'reinforce and perpetuate' a misleading impression that the company is environmentally friendly to consumers it knows will pay a premium price for sustainable products."

Why is greenwashing so concerning?

Many consumers care about avoiding the pollutive impacts of fast fashion by buying environmentally conscious products. A report from Statista found that in 2022, nearly two-thirds of Americans labeled sustainability as a priority in their clothing choices.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Seizing on that knowledge without actually working to reduce environmental impact is an example of greenwashing. This tactic "tricks consumers," as Bloomberg put it, into supporting brands that are harmful to the environment and don't align with their values.

This is particularly relevant for the apparel industry. According to Princeton University and BBC News, the fast-fashion industry is a major perpetrator and cause of textile and plastic pollution, excessive water consumption, energy usage, and more, all of which contribute to planet-warming pollution.

"As one of the largest apparel companies in the world, Lululemon has a significant and growing climate and environmental footprint," the complaint said, per Bloomberg. "Its actions and products directly cause harm to the environment and the deterioration of the planet's health — the opposite of its Be Planet promises and representations."

What's being done to address this?

In addition to this lawsuit, Bloomberg reported that Democratic lawmakers have launched a caucus to assess the feasibility of textile recycling and the use of sustainable fibers.

Other eco-conscious clothing brands, such as Patagonia and Everlane, are urging lawmakers to institute pollution disclosure regulations.

Consumers can vote with their dollars by choosing to support circular brands and sharing information — such as news of Lululemon's potential greenwashing — with their communities.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.