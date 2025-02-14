Shopper shocked by scene in Lowe's store parking lot: 'They just start dumping merchandise on the ground'

A metal worker recently shared images of their creative projects to Reddit's r/anticonsumption community, but what really made the pieces unique was their source: piles of scrap metal they found behind a Lowe's Home Improvement store.

From a DIY rolling workbench to pen holders and decorative sculptures, the metal sourced in their projects apparently came from unsold merchandise in the process of being transferred to disposal and recycling companies.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their unique source piqued the interest of quite a few Redditors, who were curious how they, too, could get their hands on some free scrap metal.

"Pray tell, what is a Lowe's scrap pile, how do I find one, and what do things cost?" wrote one user, whose comment received a number of upvotes from other interested individuals.

According to the original poster, when Lowe's merchandise is returned or when outdated models go unsold, it is sometimes taken out of the store and picked up by trailers from local recycling companies for handling or disposal.

That is when the metal worker swoops in to collect their materials.

"Go to the back of the store and you will find said trailers filled and waiting for pickups," wrote the metal worker in a reply to the curious users. "Technically once on the trailer it's no longer property of [Lowe's]. Most of the time the trailers are full [and] they just start dumping merchandise on the ground next to the trailers."

Naturally, this information relies on the understanding of the OP — those who would follow their lead would do well to check their local situation first.

Sourcing materials and products from junkyards or other places like dumpsters where items are bound to be discarded is not only an innovative method for acquiring free stuff, but it also helps to keep some items out of landfills.

Dumpster diving, as it is colloquially known, is technically legal in all 50 states — though it is important to check local regulations and ordinances as these vary. But, after doing due diligence regarding legality and a store's intent for materials, why shouldn't individuals be able to save items that would otherwise sit around doing nothing but wasting space and potentially leaching chemicals into the environment, along with the estimated 2.12 billion tons of waste that also enter landfills every year.

For those who want to try dumpster diving, it is recommended to use caution. Protective gear, like gloves, is a necessity. A bag or a box for collecting one's finds is also helpful. Most importantly, exercise your better judgment and prioritize safety above all else, and don't forget to wash your hands when you get home.

