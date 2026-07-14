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Thrifter's Goodwill haul sparks disbelief after two Louis Vuitton bags turn up on the rack

"YOU'RE LYING!!!!! WHY CANT I BE THIS LUCKY!!!!! That day The goodwill Gods said they love you."

by Cam Deal
A collection of handbags in a thrift store.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Sometimes the best thrift-store hauls are the ones that feel almost too good to be true.

A thrifter drew exactly that kind of reaction online after posting two Louis Vuitton bags, with commenters treating the pair as the sort of secondhand score people hope for.

What happened?

On TikTok, a content creator showed off two Louis Vuitton bags and captioned the post, "Look what I found."

The comments quickly filled with a mix of excitement and disbelief. One person wrote, "These are both authentic," while another said, "YOU'RE LYING!!!!! WHY CANT I BE THIS LUCKY!!!!! That day The goodwill Gods said they love you."

@nuritpost Look what I found #thrift #thrifting #thriftedfashion #thrifthaul ♬ honeybee - Olivia Rodrigo

Several other commenters felt the same.

One commenter wrote, "They are both authentic that's a true blessing," and another added, "Genuinely so jealous but happy for you & this find the mini is SUCH a dream."

There is no independent authentication shown in the post.

Why does it matter?

Thrift stores can be one of the easiest ways to save money on everyday necessities, from clothes and shoes to bags, home goods, and furniture.

Every so often, they also offer the chance to stumble across rare or high-value items at a steep discount — the kind of find that keeps people coming back.

Choosing secondhand can extend the life of usable fashion items, helping cut waste and slow the cycle of buying new products that may be thrown out quickly.

That is especially relevant in fashion, where trend cycles move fast and plenty of perfectly wearable items end up donated or thrown away.

When those goods stay in use through rewearing, reuse, and recirculation, fewer textiles may wind up in landfills.

Secondhand shopping can also mean finding better quality for less money — and, once in a while, something extraordinary.

What can I do?

Frequent visits, checking multiple sections, and keeping an open mind about brands, sizes, and categories can all help.

Many experienced thrifters also inspect stitching, hardware, materials, and labels when they come across designer goods.

Shopping secondhand for basics like jackets, jeans, dishes, and small appliances can stretch a budget while reducing demand for new goods.

If you are curious about making thrifting a bigger part of your routine, you can explore more tips and discussions about shopping at thrift stores.

The Cool Down has also covered other stories showing how secondhand shopping can lead to surprisingly valuable finds and major savings.

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