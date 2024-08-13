Photo of handbag sparks outrage over its million-dollar price tag: 'It's comically horrendous'

Shoppers aren't convinced that high-end products are worth the cost after a Reddit post showing off a handbag with a hefty price tag went viral.

The post to the r/handbags subreddit sparked a conversation among dozens of Reddit users who quickly complained over the million-dollar price tag of a celebrity-owned bag.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post featured a photo of singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams carrying the Millionaire Speedy bag from Louis Vuttion. The luxury handbag can only be purchased custom made-to-order and carries a whopping price of $1 million.

It is a shocking increase from the iconic fashion brand's Speedy Bandoulière 40 handbag, which "only" costs around $2,030 — perhaps a reasonable price if the purchaser gets a lot of use out of it for many years. However, the bag has several upgrades that attempt to explain the hefty cost.

Fashion blog Fashionista revealed that the "Millionaire" bag can be made in one of five colors, including red, blue, green, yellow, or brown. Instead of being crafted with a cotton canvas, the handbag is made of crocodile leather, something PETA has called the brand out for since the LV reportedly sources the leather from reptile farms rather than crocodiles who died of natural causes. The "Millionaire" bag also features gold hardware and diamond pendants.

At the six-figure price point, this handbag does not offer many benefits for budget shoppers or the average consumer. As it is made-to-order, the bag does not appear to be mass-produced. However, luxury brands like Louis Vuitton still have a long way to go to be fully eco-friendly, as many companies can still increase the use of clean energy, recycling, and sustainable materials.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

In December 2023, Louis Vuitton announced its plans to cut the company's heat-trapping pollution by more than half by 2030 compared to 2018. While this is a huge step in the right direction, shoppers can continue to demand sustainable high-end products.

Reddit users were left shocked by the price of the million-dollar handbag, with one shopper calling the accessory "comically horrendous."

"Makes me never want to buy LV. So pretentious," another said.

"I don't think any bag is worth 1 million dollars especially not this one," a third chimed in. "It looks extremely overpriced and ugly."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.