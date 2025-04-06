Customer discovers unexpected issue after cutting open lotion bottle: 'This is a feature, not a bug'

"The more product you throw away, the more the company can sell you."

Many consumers are not pumped about just how much product gets left behind in pump bottles.

In a post on the r/ZeroWaste subreddit, a Redditor shared a photo of a cut-open lotion bottle revealing an alarming amount of unused product.

"That pump straw is too short. If I didn't cut it open, look how much would be wasted," the original poster wrote. "I love this lotion, but they need a longer straw or a flip cap."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image and sentiment quickly resonated with others, who shared their own methods for ensuring no drop of lotion — or money — goes to waste.

One shared: "I have always cut open every container I use to get that last 10 to 15% of product out of it. That's a huge amount of money and product to save."

Another commenter pointed out the absurdity of the situation: "I hate pumps. It's such a pain to get the last bit out, always. So I use flip caps even though they're not cost-effective."

This lotion dilemma isn't just a minor inconvenience — it has real financial and environmental consequences.

A significant portion of products, from shampoos to condiments, often go unused due to poor packaging design. Over time, this waste adds up, costing consumers extra money while also increasing the volume of plastic waste heading to landfills.

Reducing product waste is an easy way for individuals to cut spending while also making a positive environmental impact.

When more of a product gets used, fewer plastic containers are purchased and the overall demand for single-use plastics is reduced. Plus, by implementing simple habits like cutting open bottles or transferring products into alternative containers, consumers can significantly extend the lifespan of their purchases.

One user joked, "Remember, this is a feature, not a bug! The more product you throw away, the more the company can sell you."

Next time your pump bottle gives out, don't toss it just yet — there's likely plenty of product left inside. A quick cut could mean a few extra weeks of use, saving you money and keeping more plastic out of the trash.

Small changes like this make a big impact, both for your wallet and the planet.

