Los Angeles news anchor nearly loses life savings in 'remarkably sophisticated' scam

"We are on the lookout for it and have stopped several customers from pulling all of their money."

A phone call that sounded official nearly pushed CBS News anchor Matt Gutman to drain one of his own bank accounts, and his warning is a reminder that even people with resources and media experience can be caught off guard by a convincing scam.

What happened?

Over the weekend, Gutman used Instagram to describe what he said was a close call. As recounted by Hello!, he wrote, "I just got SCAMMED," and said a "remarkably sophisticated phone scam" had him "nearly … pull the entire entirety of funds out of one bank account."

He said in the video that part of what made the call convincing was how much the people on the line appeared to know.

"They seemed to know so much about me, about my bank account," he said.

According to Hello!, the callers then told him to go to his bank and withdraw all his cash. They also allegedly warned him not to explain himself to tellers because "we think there are two fraudsters at the bank, they go by these aliases," which is when Gutman became suspicious.

His caption on Instagram carried its own warning: "Watch to see how it unfolded. And how dangerous it might possibly have been."

Hello! also reported that Gutman thanked the Los Angeles Police Department and employees at the Bank of America branch where he banks for helping him avoid what could have turned into a dangerous disaster.

Why does it matter?

Gutman's story shows how modern scams often rely less on obvious falsehoods and more on fear, urgency, and just enough personal information to make a fake story sound real.

When a caller pressures someone not to speak with a bank employee, family member, or friend, that can be a major warning sign. Scammers often try to isolate people so no one else can interrupt the manipulation.

Responses to Gutman's post indicate that this kind of scam is not unusual.

Among the replies were "Omg thank you for telling us," and, from another commenter, "I work at a bank and we see this with the elderly. They fall for it every single day. We are on the lookout for it and have stopped several customers from pulling all of their money."

These scams can affect anyone, but they can be especially damaging for older adults and for those who feel intimidated by supposed fraud investigations or threats tied to their finances.

What can I do?

If you get a call claiming your money is at risk, the safest move is often to slow down. Hang up, then contact your bank directly using the number on the back of your card or the institution's official website, not a number provided by the caller.

It is also wise to be skeptical of any demand to withdraw cash, move money immediately, buy gift cards, or keep the situation secret. Legitimate banks and law enforcement agencies do not need customers to hide what they are doing from tellers.

If a caller claims fraud is occurring at your bank branch, report it to the branch anyway. Bank employees are often trained to spot unusual withdrawals and can help verify whether a request is legitimate.

Gutman's case appears to have been stopped in part because he questioned the instructions and got help.

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