US waxing kit recall expands over fire risk, reports of burns

Shoppers may recognize the kits from Ross, DD's, and Burlington stores nationwide.

Units of a Lomi at-home waxing kit sold through major discount chains are being recalled because the warmer power cords may overheat, posing a fire risk.

As Fox 10 Phoenix reported, citing the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the expanded recall includes 14,700 Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kit with Wax Cartridge & Strips units over overheating concerns.

What happened?

The newly affected products are model numbers LOMB2003PK and LOMB2004PK. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the Consumer Product Safety Commission identified Southern Telecom as the importer and said the company had received complaints that the warmer power cords were getting too hot.

Shoppers may recognize the kits from Ross, DD's, and Burlington stores nationwide. The white-and-pink warmer and the outer packaging both display the Lomi logo, and each kit includes a handheld wax warmer, a wax cartridge, wax strips, a power cord, and a user manual.

The product had already been subject to a safety recall before this expansion. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that in June 2024, another 19,500 units were recalled after two power cords were said to overheat or short-circuit, and two people were burned.

Why does it matter?

A product intended to save consumers time and money on personal care instead created a potential safety hazard.

Consumers who bought these kits must now stop using them, go through the refund process, and replace an item they may have purchased specifically to avoid spending more on salon visits. Products that cannot be safely repaired or reused can also contribute to unnecessary electronic waste.

What's being done?

Anyone who owns one of the affected kits, especially if it was purchased from Ross, DD's, or Burlington, should check the model number and packaging and stop using it right away, according to Southern Telecom.

To get a refund, consumers are instructed to disable the product by cutting the power cord in half and then upload a photo to Southern Telecom's website.

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