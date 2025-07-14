Major city bans use of common items in bars and restaurants: 'Committed to leading by example'

Making small changes at home can contribute to a more sustainable future.

A new reusable cup system might be the key to keeping plastic waste off the streets in the Portuguese capital.

Lisbon is the first European capital to introduce a smart reuse model aimed at preventing pollution from restaurants and bars, according to Euronews. About 25,000 cups are used around the city every night. The new system will facilitate the proper collection and cleaning of reusable cups in order to reduce waste.

Here's how it works: Customers will receive beverages in reusable cups after making a small deposit, which will be refunded upon returning the cups to the collection machines. TOMRA, a manufacturer of reverse vending machines, has collection machines in two designated areas so far. The reusable cup system is scheduled to expand in October.

"Lisbon is committed to leading by example, promoting sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics and involving partners in a real change towards more conscious consumption habits," Councilor for Waste and Circular Economy Rui Cordeiro said.

Just last year, the Lisbon City Council banned the use of single-use plastic cups — a move that followed reports of a significant plastic pollution problem. In 2021, The Portugal News reported that the country produced plastic waste at a rate above the European average.

Researchers have said that single-use packaging of all kinds can negatively impact the environment. Banning single-use plastics, like grocery bags and plastic bottles, can cut down on litter in communities along with the heat-trapping pollution associated with plastic production.

More than 9 billion metric tons of plastic have been produced worldwide since the 1950s, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. Even worse, plastic production is expected to rise by 70% from 2020 to 2040.

Plastic can be harmful to human health, too. In fact, research has found that humans are ingesting tiny plastic particles, known as microplastics, at record-high levels. Consumption of microplastics can cause damage to cells, leading to serious health issues, according to The Guardian.

Although plastic is recyclable, a report revealed that plastic waste was recycled at a rate of just 5-6% in the United States in 2021. Making small changes at home, such as ditching single-use plastic items for reusable products, can help prevent overflowing landfills and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.