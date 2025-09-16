Manufacturer develops game-changing solution for serious issue with modern AC units: 'Innovative technologies'

Their efforts are not over.

Electronic manufacturing company LG Electronics has goals to reduce its carbon footprint and minimize environmental damage from the production and use of its products.

The company's Better Life for All initiative has led team members to make changes in the way LG products are manufactured. One new step the company has made is in the manufacturing process and materials used for its four-way system air conditioners, according to LG Newsroom.

Instead of conventionally manufacturing plastic for the product, LG will use a foaming injection molding process. Nitrogen gas is injected into the mold, and the gas creates bubbles in the material, thereby reducing plastic use by an estimated 900 grams per unit.

With a reduction in plastic use of this magnitude, the company's plastic consumption is expected to decrease by approximately 270 tons per year.

The company hopes to reach carbon neutrality, and one goal is to reduce gas pollution levels calculated in 2017 by 54.6% by 2030 though products like heat pumps and heat pump water heaters.

Such commitments from large companies to reduce plastic use is admirable, as corporations, rather than consumers, are responsible for most plastic waste. In fact, NPR in 2021 reported that 20 companies are responsible for 55% of the world's single-use plastic waste.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

This waste and its production process impact not only the world's air quality but human health, as well. Chemicals used in plastic production have been determined to cause disease, early death, and disability as well as economic and environmental damage.

LG officials know their efforts are far from finished, and company team members plan to implement more changes in their business practices to protect the environment and its inhabitants.

"LG will continue to leverage innovative technologies to develop eco-conscious air conditioners for a healthier planet," Bae Cheung-hyun, head of LG's system air conditioners business, said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.