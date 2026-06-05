Lexus scraps its futuristic flagship EV as Toyota scales back big electric plans

Lexus is pulling the plug on one of its most anticipated electric vehicles, shelving plans for a production version of the LF-ZC concept as parent company Toyota pares back its broader EV ambitions.

What happened?

Lexus unveiled the LF-ZC in 2023 as a futuristic concept meant to showcase the brand's next generation of EVs. It was expected to become a flagship electric model and was said to preview a future electric Lexus IS sedan.

Now, Motor1 reports that Toyota Motor Corp. (Lexus' parent company) is scaling back its EV production plans, and the LF-ZC is reportedly the first major project to be cut. Lexus had framed the concept as a major leap forward, touting new manufacturing techniques, more than 600 miles of range, and roughly 500 horsepower.

Lexus and Toyota are not abandoning EV development altogether. The company has said technology developed for the LF-ZC could still appear in other future vehicles, including models that may use solid-state batteries.

Why does it matter?

When a major automaker promotes a next-generation EV and then backs away, shoppers are left with lower trust in the future of the EV market.

Consumers ready to move on from gas-powered cars rely on automakers to follow through, especially in categories such as luxury sedans, where new technology often trickles down to more affordable vehicles over time.

Solid-state batteries and advanced manufacturing methods such as gigacasting could still improve future EVs. But for now, it seems the technology isn't ready yet.

What are people saying?

Motor1 described the cancellation as "certainly interesting" but "not surprising," citing a massive reduction in global EV demand due to current policies and trends. The outlet also noted that solid-state batteries "could be the key to unlocking a far greater electric-vehicle experience for the average user."

Lexus has said work from the project is expected to carry over into other vehicles.

The LF-ZC will not reach production as the flagship model many expected, but there is still hope for the technology that was boasted in its development, which could propel the EV market.

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