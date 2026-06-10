Lewis Hamilton's anti-billionaire comments resurface at Monaco — with Kim Kardashian watching from the paddock

"You shouldn't be able to have billions."

Online criticism flared again over Lewis Hamilton's past remarks on extreme wealth after the Formula One star's runner-up finish in Monaco, where Kim Kardashian was spotted cheering him on.

Because of those events, an old interview recirculated, with fans arguing that appeals for economic fairness land differently when they come from the ultrawealthy.

What happened?

Fans reshared Hamilton's 2023 conversation with Jay Shetty on the On Purpose podcast after his second-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix put him back in the spotlight, Euronews reported.

In the clip, the seven-time world champion said, "One of the things that I struggle with every day — and it's just how life is, and it's been that way for thousands of years — that there is such a disparity between wealthy and the poor."

Lewis Hamilton says there should be a limit to how much wealth one person can have



"One of the things that I struggle with every day is that there is such a disparity between the wealthy and the poor"



"When you drive around LA there's still so many people living on the streets.… pic.twitter.com/Br2V9PqZld — Jack (@Jackkk) June 6, 2026

He continued: "When you drive around L.A., there's still so many people living on the streets. You shouldn't be able to have billions, right? I think there should be a limit to how much you can have because there's enough to go around for everyone."

Interest in the clip grew when Kardashian — whose fortune has been estimated at around $2 billion — was seen with Hamilton in Monaco, where the two reportedly kissed and celebrated together.

According to Euronews, Hamilton said her presence was "amazing."

"He's worth about half a billion and uses offshore accounts. Why does anyone need more than £50 million? Why doesn't he give the rest to a good cause?" one user questioned.

Why does it matter?

The reaction reflects frustration over rising housing costs, deepening inequality, and wealthy public figures speaking about problems many families are confronting in real time.

For critics, Hamilton's comments were judged alongside his own wealth, his residency, and his relationship with one of the richest celebrities in the world.

Hamilton's charitable foundation, Mission 44, focuses on helping young people thrive in school, but, according to Euronews, social media users have been quick to call him a hypocrite.

What are people saying?

People were blunt in their response.

"Dude is worth $500m+ and lives in Monaco to avoid ever paying a penny in tax," one person wrote.

Another said: "Lewis Hamilton calling for a limit to how much wealth one person can have is peak hypocrisy. He's worth £435 million (Sunday Times Rich List 2026) yet lives in Monaco, a zero-income-tax haven and has long used offshore companies in the BVI, Guernsey, Malta, and Isle of Man."

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