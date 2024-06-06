Levi Strauss rips seam of apparel industry by moving step closer to its sustainability targets: 'We are committed to maintaining our progress'

Navigating the world of fashion brands and their commitment to sustainability can be tricky.

Levi Strauss & Co., the famous denim brand, is making big moves to become much more environmentally friendly. As many brands have done, the company says it aims to drastically cut down on pollution by 2050, working toward a future where it doesn't contribute to climate change. But this goal has now been made with more specifics in collaboration with a leading environmental group, marking a significant milestone for the iconic San Francisco-based company.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global organization that helps companies figure out how to reduce their pollution and protect the environment. For Levi's, this means they will follow specific guidelines to help limit the earth's overheating.

Levi's is updating its goals for cutting pollution in its supply chain, as reported by Rivet. Originally, they aimed to reduce Scope 3 emissions by 40% by 2025 compared to 2016 levels. Now, they've set a new target to reduce pollution by 42% by 2030, using 2022 as the starting point. This change ensures Levi's strategies are up-to-date and more effective in protecting the environment.

Levi's Chief Sustainability Officer, Jeffrey Hogue, emphasized that the new goals align Levi's with other clothing brands, many of which use the same suppliers. This alignment is crucial for making widespread improvements in sustainability across the industry.

"We are committed to maintaining our progress," Hogue wrote.

The company is also sticking to its ambitious goals of cutting other types of emissions by 90% by 2025 and using 100% renewable energy in all its facilities by the same year.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Levi's said that later this year it will release a detailed plan explaining how it will achieve these new targets. This plan will outline specific steps and collaborations with suppliers and other partners to make sure they are making real progress, which is the critical difference between real action and greenwashing, or posturing to help the environment for the sake of public relations without actual substance behind the efforts.

Navigating the world of fashion brands and a commitment to sustainability can be tricky, but there are a few key signs to look for to see if a brand is genuinely eco-friendly. First, be aware of ways to spot greenwashing. Look for third-party certifications, like Fair Trade, B Corp, or SBTi, to show the company or its products meet certain standards.

Also, check if the company has a transparent supply chain and shares information about its production processes and materials. Genuine brands will provide detailed plans on how they aim to meet their sustainability goals. Smaller brands and local producers often have a shorter supply chain, which can reduce their environmental impact. By doing your research, shopping locally, and comparing products, you can make more eco-friendly choices that align with your values.

Levi Strauss & Co.'s latest steps toward being more environmentally friendly are the types of change that can add up to make a real difference when enough companies are also taking it seriously. As one of the most recognized names in fashion takes bold steps towards a greener future, it sets a powerful example for the entire industry.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.