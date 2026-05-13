Balcony solar bill hits major snag in Illinois after strong opposition: 'We were disappointed'

"The whole point of the bill is to make these things safe."

Illinois' effort to legalize balcony solar has run into a major setback, delaying a technology that could help apartment residents and other households lower their power bills with small plug-in solar panels.

What happened?

Illinois lawmakers and clean energy advocates had been pushing Senate Bill 3104, which would have opened the door for small plug-in solar systems, often known as balcony solar. But with only weeks left in the legislative session, supporters decided to stop advancing the proposal after negotiations broke down.

A key point of conflict was an April 24 amendment that, as described by Canary Media, would have put all plug-in solar systems on hold until the National Electrical Code is revised to address them. Because that revision is not expected until late 2028, any progress could be delayed for years.

Advocates said that was especially frustrating because the original bill was meant to create rules for safe use right away. Kady McFadden, a clean energy lobbyist helping lead the effort, said, "The whole point of the bill is to make these things safe. It's finding the right pieces to make sure consumers are safe, and also balancing that with being able to deploy these things."

After the amendment and ongoing objections from stakeholders, including the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers state conference, backers concluded they would not be able to reach a deal this session.

Supporters pointed to strong public backing. According to Canary Media, 139 residents or stakeholder groups filed witness slips supporting the bill in the state Senate, while only three were submitted against it. Even so, that opposition proved influential. McFadden said, "We were disappointed to see the opposition."

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Why is balcony solar important?

Balcony solar could make renewable energy savings available to people who are often left out of the clean energy transition.

Traditional rooftop solar generally works best for single-family homeowners who have the money, roof space, and legal authority to install a larger system. That leaves out many renters, condo owners, and residents of multifamily buildings. Plug-in solar offers a smaller-scale option that can cut reliance on utility power and trim monthly bills.

The stakes go beyond household savings. Expanding access to small-scale solar can help reduce pollution from oil- and gas-powered electricity. Even though balcony solar systems are much smaller than rooftop installations, supporters say they serve a different role: helping households save at the appliance level while making clean energy more widely available.

Kavi Chintam, Illinois campaign manager for the advocacy group Vote Solar, described the market for balcony solar as "a totally different category" from rooftop solar, arguing that it is not designed to replace larger systems but to fill a gap for people with few other options.

What's being done about balcony solar?

Illinois may be pausing for now, but the broader push is still moving ahead.

As Canary Media reported, Utah enacted the nation's first balcony solar bill in 2025, Maine and Colorado followed this spring, and similar measures have reached governors in Maryland and Virginia while related proposals are being weighed in more than half the states.

Illinois advocates plan to return in a future session and continue working through safety concerns and labor objections. McFadden noted that major clean energy laws in Illinois have sometimes needed more than one legislative session, so supporters see this year's setback as a delay rather than the end of the effort.

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