Social media user outraged over 'entrapment' attempts by pop-up ad on TikTok: 'How is this … even legal?'

by Mike Taylor
Photo Credit: iStock

A social media user who posted about an underhanded advertising strategy turned a mildly infuriating experience into a helpful discussion about how to handle such situations.

Apparently, e-commerce giant Lazada Philippines ran an ad on TikTok that resembled an Apple iOS low battery warning, showing what appeared to be a "20% battery remaining" popup with clickable options to switch to low power mode or close the window.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor who shared the screenshot of the fake advisory did not have an iPhone. Clicking the options took them to the Google Play Store, presumably to buy unnecessarily from the company.

"Everytime I see this ad I find a way to report it," one commenter wrote.

Another user shared an apt comparison: "How is this s*** even legal tho? Isn't this like entrapment … I hate this kind of s***."

Someone else replied that the ad was illegal but that TikTok didn't care.

Not only are these kinds of conglomerates usually the sources of low-quality junk, but they also contribute to overconsumption via devious tactics such as this. It's not enough that customers continually have to return to purchase replacement goods — they have to be pushed there at other times, so the business can benefit from a scroll and a few simple clicks that lead to the next shipment.

If you've done a spring cleaning or decluttering, you can relate to the satisfaction of lessening the burden of things. Whether it's clothes, toys, or other gadgets, we don't need stuff to make us happy. In fact, it often has the opposite effect. Purchases can fit into a purposeful lifestyle that values experiences and relationships over empty articles. Focus on what you need and not what you want, and don't turn to your digital cart without getting rid of something first.

This minimalist tactic calms our minds, simplifies our lifestyles, and helps the planet by reducing demand for the valuable resources needed to manufacture and ship products around the world. If you stumble upon this ad or similar promotions, you can take the advice of one commenter and respond by closing the App Store and the app that sent you there.

🗣️ Do you worry about companies having too much of your personal data?

🔘 Absolutely 👍

🔘 Sometimes 🤔

🔘 Not really 👎

🔘 I'm not sure 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Deleting the app too is a great way to show the company how you feel about it.

