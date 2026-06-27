New Jersey moves to slash AI data center tax breaks and reroute money to power relief

Supporters say taxpayer dollars would be better spent elsewhere than on subsidizing giant facilities with heavy power needs.

With resistance to artificial intelligence data centers growing in New Jersey, lawmakers are rethinking whether the state should keep offering large tax breaks to facilities that consume vast amounts of electricity.

On that front, the state Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee unanimously advanced the "End Data Center Tax Credits Act." According to Yahoo News, the measure would remove $250 million from a program tied to AI and data center projects and send part of that money toward energy storage and relief for household electric bills.

What happened?

At the center of the proposal is the Next New Jersey Program, which, as Yahoo News reported, has reserved $500 million for AI- or data-center-related development. The bill would leave untouched the $250 million already awarded to one project while cutting the remaining funding pool in half.

The legislation would also allow up to $125 million to flow through existing New Jersey Board of Public Utilities programs for energy storage projects. In addition, it would establish a one-time $100 gross income tax credit for residential electric customers making up to $55,000 a year.

Supporters say taxpayer dollars would be better spent elsewhere than on subsidizing giant facilities with heavy power needs. Yahoo News reported that Peter Chen of New Jersey Policy Perspective supported the measure and said the current tax credit mostly benefits major data centers.

Critics of the change say the consequences would reach beyond server farms. New Jersey Business & Industry Association research analyst Jack Ramirez cautioned, "It's not just data centers. It is an entire industry that we are really stunting the growth of here, and it's important that we prioritize it."

Why does it matter?

The dispute is unfolding as electricity remains expensive for many households and as data centers face growing criticism for the strain they can place on the grid. Sherrill recently said some of the facilities "use 300 megawatts, enough to power entire towns."

Within four years, Yahoo News reported, data centers could be responsible for nearly 10% of New Jersey's electricity consumption.

People who oppose rapid data center expansion argue that ordinary customers too often absorb the downsides through higher utility bills, stressed infrastructure, and subsidy packages that do little for nearby communities.

Pushback is already taking shape at the local level. Residents in Andover have spoken out against one proposal, and Millville has passed an ordinance banning data centers altogether.

Electricity is not the only concern. Around the country, communities have also issued warnings about the water demands and environmental pressures associated with large-scale data facilities.

What's being done?

The tax-credit measure is one response, but it fits into a broader effort in New Jersey to define firmer rules for data center growth. Sherrill has laid out a four-part plan designed to make the facilities "pay their fair share by bringing their own energy to the table, operate transparently, add value to the grid and our communities, and support good-paying jobs long-term."

If that approach advances, it could provide stronger safeguards against shifting costs onto others while also supporting a cleaner grid through energy storage investment. Batteries and similar storage systems can help manage electricity supply and demand, a role that becomes more important as large new power loads are added.

The proposed $100 tax credit is meant to provide direct help to lower-income households while utility bills remain elevated.

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