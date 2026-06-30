New York thrifter sprints through store before close and leaves with two great finds for $8

"I love this top. This is a 100% yes."

A New York City content creator is leaving TikTok viewers yearning for more after sharing a last-minute thrift trip that ended with an impressive budget-friendly haul of two secondhand pieces for just $8.

What happened?

Creator Amber Yackzan (@amberyackzan) sets out to finish a lightning 30-minute thrift run.

"Don't kill me, but I did come to the thrift store an hour before close," she begins the video. She explains that she "used to work customer service" and did not want to be shopping right at closing time.

After collecting a range of possibilities, the creator heads to the fitting room to sort through what is worth keeping. Among the items in the mix were a bag they thought might be a vintage Coach and a "cute little crochet vintage dress."

One top earned an instant endorsement: "I love this top. This is a 100% yes."

The trip ended with two purchases: a lace top and a vintage windbreaker, with the jacket turning out to be the biggest deal of the visit.

"It's 75% off," Yackzan marvels. "It's $2."

The top is only $6 itself, making this an exceedingly reasonable trip. There are a couple of near-misses with the "cottage core" dress that she really liked but worried she wouldn't actually wear. A "Space Jam" T-shirt also looked like a great gift until she realized how dirty it was.

Why does it matter?

A secondhand shopping trip can turn up basics, workwear, home goods, and sometimes rare or valuable vintage pieces at a fraction of the retail price.

Thrifting also helps keep usable clothing in circulation longer, which is especially important as fast fashion continues to generate enormous amounts of textile waste while consuming significant amounts of water and energy.

By choosing secondhand items, shoppers can help reduce demand for new production while stretching their budgets further.

For Yackzan, her approach introduces viewers to how many stylish items are on hand at thrift stores for incredibly low prices.

What are people saying?

Commenters focused on both the pace of the video and the standout finds.

"Girrllllll, why do you always arrive at the thrift store right before they close?" one viewer jokingly asked. "Stop rushing us, we need more time."

Others zeroed in on the haul itself with many praising the lace top on Yackzan. A couple looked at the discards. Ideally they could snag what she left on the racks.

"The cottagecore dress is my dream dress," a user wrote.

At least one viewer also raised a practical question many thrift shoppers have after seeing a great find.

"Why post a haul if you're not gonna tell us where the store is?" they asked.

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