Chemical plant hit with massive fine after endangering health of community — here's what happened

In the city of Kalama, Washington, a chemical plant under the German chemicals company Lanxess was recently fined over $2.7 million after exceeding the hazardous emissions quota permitted to the facility in 2022 and 2023.

What's happening?

According to KGW News, the Kalama chemicals plant has repeatedly violated the air pollution regulations instituted at both the federal and state levels, releasing a total of 24 tons of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) in each offending year.

While HAPs can come in many forms, from gaseous to aerosol to particulate, the primary culprits at Lanxess' Kalama plant, as detailed by KGW, were toluene, isooctane, and methanol. In sufficient concentrations, HAPs can contribute to several health concerns for the humans exposed to them.

What's worse, it's apparent that Lanxess reported its HAP emissions inaccurately to the Southwest Clean Air Agency, with the actual metrics almost five times higher, in several cases.

Why are HAP emissions concerning?

Chronic exposure to the various HAPs released in excess by Lanxess can prove critically injurious to the human body, with toluene linked to nervous system damage, isooctane to lung irritation, and methanol to neurological impairment and motor dysfunction, per KGW. Other HAPs, such as benzene, are suspected to cause cancers as well as birth and developmental defects.

Meanwhile, the release of harmful toxins into our atmosphere via air pollution can leave a lasting negative impact on our planet, contaminating the soil and water of local ecosystems and posing significant risks to natural habitats, biodiversity, and our own resource supplies.

That's why companies must take accountability for what they put out into our atmosphere. When corporations such as Lanxess misconstrue their numbers, they fail to uphold an ethos of environmental responsibility — and may even set a precedent of condoning the same tragic behavior in other organizations.

What's being done about HAP emissions?

Local and national regulations can go a long way in placing a formal cap on HAP emissions, with large punitive fines and possible legal repercussions working to discourage companies such as Lanxess from overburdening our planet.

While avoiding air pollution altogether might prove close to impossible for the average individual, you can take steps to minimize your own exposure to pollutants such as benzene — found commonly in gasoline and gas stoves — by upgrading to electric vehicles and energy-efficient home appliances.

