Officials file lawsuit against major waste company over alleged harmful operations: 'We take our enforcement responsibilities seriously'

"We are prepared to pursue legal action to ensure violators are held accountable."

The East Bay Times recently reported that the Bay Area Air District in California filed a lawsuit against a landfill company based in Martinez, alleging that the company had emitted methane levels exceeding legal limits.

What's happening?

The Bay Area Air District filed a lawsuit against Acme Fill Corporation in early August, claiming that a landfill it owns in Martinez emitted methane and other organic compounds at levels above the legal limit.

The allegations in the lawsuit come from a 2023 inspection of the landfill facility conducted by the Air District.

The district alleges that the inspection found four areas on the landfill surface, plus the landfill's gas-collection system, to be leaking, and that these leaks exceeded the legal limits for emissions.

In fact, the Air District alleges that one leak was 23 times the legal threshold, while the other was more than 31 times the allowable limit.

According to the East Bay Times, Dr. Philip Fine, an Air District executive officer, addressed the lawsuit in a statement.

"We take our enforcement responsibilities seriously, and when facilities fail to comply with air quality regulations, we are prepared to pursue legal action to ensure violators are held accountable," he said.

In a statement attributed to the company's legal counsel, Acme disputed the Air District's stance and denied the allegations.

Why is this concerning?

"Methane is a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to climate change," Dr. Fine also explained in his statement.

The Air District further explained that the pollution released by the landfill contributed to smog and other pollution, and that this type of pollution has been linked to heart and respiratory issues.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, methane emissions are one of the primary drivers of ground-level ozone formation.

Ground-level ozone is an extremely hazardous air pollutant that the UNEP estimates causes at least 1 million premature deaths annually.

When companies fail to properly handle methane pollution, as the district alleges Acme has done, they contribute significantly to air pollution and make it more difficult for surrounding communities to stay healthy.

This pollution also contributes to the overheating of our planet, resulting in more extreme weather events and higher temperatures.

What's being done about corporate pollution?

According to CBS News, the lawsuit the Air District filed in Contra Costa County Superior Court is seeking fines, as well as regulatory action costs, in the amount of $87,850.

For the most part, it's up to corporations to responsibly handle methane pollution associated with their business.

Governments can also step in to help reduce methane pollution, as the U.S. has done via its AgStar program and Landfill Methane Outreach Program.

