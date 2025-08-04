Singer Lana Del Rey faces backlash after fan shares questionable photo from tour: 'Should be called out for it'

Pop singer Lana Del Rey has come under fire online after a Redditor posted a photo of what appeared to be her private jet leaving London.

Posting in r/Lanitas, a subreddit for fans of Del Rey, the user shared a photo of a jet alleged to be in use by the artist as she left London following the final show of her two-plus-yearlong tour in support of her newest album, "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd."

Photo Credit: Getty Images

While celebrities using private jets to fly is an increasingly controversial occurrence, it's particularly notable for Del Rey because she's talked about how she still flies commercial.

In her song "57.5," Del Rey said, "I still fly commercial," an allusion to the fact that she's still the same humble woman she was earlier in her career.

However, private jet usage is a massive and still growing global problem. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, private jets emitted more atmospheric pollution in 2023 than every flight that left Heathrow Airport in London, the busiest airport in the world.

A single private jet puts out as much pollution in a year as 177 passenger cars. They are, by all accounts, an egregious waste of resources and a massive source of pollution, and their usage rates continue to climb around the world.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Del Rey's fans were split on her use of the jet. Some criticized the singer for flying private while bragging about flying commercial in her songs.

"This is so weird given how cocky she is about it in 57.5," one said.

"Lana is blond and gone," said another, referencing her song, "The greatest."

"Private jet use is terrible for the planet for the apathetic people out there," said a third. "Private jets emit more than regular folk will in our entire lives and celebs absolutely should be called out for it especially when they sing about flying commercial."

However, other fans were quick to point out that she was only using the jet to tour, and the strenuous nature of touring made its use more palatable.

"Once again, this is absolutely normal and acceptable for touring imo," one said. "It's the most logical thing. It's the celebrities using PJs to go to parties and travel for fun that need to be scrutinized."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.