A top Spanish soccer club made a multimillion-dollar bet against itself to hedge relegation

"More valuable as platforms to match institutional risk than vibes-based casinos."

To soften the economic hit of a worst-case finish, an unnamed La Liga soccer club reportedly took a multimillion-dollar position tied to the possibility of its own relegation.

The unusual hedge shows how prediction markets and sports betting tools are becoming increasingly intertwined with the business of professional sports.

What happened?

According to Futurism, the Spanish top-division team went into its season finale still in danger of dropping out of La Liga.

The financial stakes were enormous. Falling into a lower division in European soccer can wipe out a major source of income, and La Liga's 20 clubs shared more than $1.4 billion in television revenue during the 2024-25 season.

Rather than buy a conventional insurance policy, the club reportedly turned to sports insurance broker Game Point Capital, which used Greenlight Commodities to place wagers on Kalshi.

Had the team been beaten by enough of a margin to be relegated, the resulting payout would have helped absorb the club's losses.

That outcome never happened. The club was beaten 1-0 but survived in La Liga, so the hedge expired without paying, while Semafor reported that Susquehanna, the quant trading firm on the opposite side, cleared more than $1 million.

Why does it matter?

The deal blurs the line between risk management and the gambling ecosystem already surrounding sports.

Because the arrangement was linked to the team's own result, it is likely to draw scrutiny even though it was routed through intermediaries and presented as insurance. Match fixing remains one of the biggest integrity concerns in sports.

The timing is notable, too, as prediction markets continue to expand into sports-related business.

In February, Kalshi reached a deal with Game Point Capital to hedge financial risks tied to team contracts.

In April, La Liga's North American arm announced a partnership with Polymarket.

Online gambling has expanded rapidly through sleek apps, constant promotions, and real-time betting features that can encourage impulsive behavior.

Critics have warned about predatory design, aggressive advertising, and the financial strain these platforms can place on users and households.

Regulators are beginning to push back. Multiple U.S. states have taken action against prediction markets, and Spain's Consumer Rights Ministry recently barred Kalshi and Polymarket for lacking a gambling license.

What are people saying?

Semafor said the club's use of brokers and middlemen followed a route "familiar to anyone on Wall Street," suggesting the structure may have been legal even if it still leaves ethical questions.

The outlet also argued that "Kalshi and Polymarket are more valuable as platforms to match institutional risk than vibes-based casinos."

Will Hall, the CEO of Game Point Capital, told The New York Times' DealBook newsletter: "We want to offer the most efficient pricing for teams and other clients."

La Liga's North American arm said its Polymarket partnership would provide fans "with more opportunities to engage with their favorite league and players."

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