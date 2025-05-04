Officials spark uproar with sweeping restrictions on iconic beach access: 'Making life miserable'

Rising sea levels are deteriorating the tourist appeal of a beach in Northern Spain, according to Travel and World Tour.

What's happening?

San Sebastián's La Concha beach has been forced to reduce the number of parasols installed from 440 to 290 by a government coastal authority. Parasols are required to be placed at least six meters (or 20 feet) away from the water to account for rising tides. Climate shifts have caused that line to move farther inland. Nearby Ondarreta and La Zurriola beaches have not had their parasol numbers reduced, however.

"This is undoubtedly a result of climate change," said Carlos García, San Sebastián's Councilor for Urban Maintenance, per Travel and World Tour. Mayor Eneko Goia said the move is "making life miserable."

Why are rising sea levels important?

Rising sea levels threaten more than comfort at the beach, and the problem stretches well beyond Spain. In the United States, areas in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Louisiana, New York, California, and Washington are likely to be submerged by 2100. Entire island nations are also at risk of being swallowed by the sea.

Human-induced rising global temperatures are affecting (and supercharging) natural occurrences, making them more severe and dangerous for communities.

The economic costs of sea level rise to coastal cities worldwide over the next century is projected to be in the trillions of dollars. These catastrophic changes will be brought about by human-made atmospheric pollution, which traps heat and accelerates the melting of polar ice caps. Besides the economic costs, that melting can cause significant ecosystem disruption.

What's being done about sea level rise?

Some cities at risk of rising sea levels are making plans to preserve their land and keep their communities safe, while lawmakers are considering policies to protect coastlines.

Changes in everyday behavior can help save natural landscapes, including picturesque Spanish beaches. Driving an electric vehicle, switching from a gas furnace to a heat pump, and adopting a plant-based diet are all big ways to reduce individual atmospheric pollution and the rising sea levels it causes.

