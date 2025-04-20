Data exposes Kylie Jenner's alarming routine behavior: 'Disgusting'

With concerns about both climate change and the wealth gap increasing in recent years, one practice at the direct intersection of those two major issues has attracted major ire: the use of private jets. Private planes are infamously large producers of carbon dioxide pollution, and their usage has been rapidly increasing.

As a result of this heightened attention on private planes, trackers have been created to monitor various celebrities' and conglomerates' use of these glorified pollution machines, with publicly accessible data. One of the biggest offenders? Surprise, surprise — it's a member of the world's most conspicuous family.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the r/KUWTKsnark subreddit (dedicated mainly to criticizing members of the extended Kardashian-Jenner clan), a recent post sheds light on Kylie Jenner's private jet usage. The header reads: "This girl polluted as much as ten cars would in a year, BUT doing it in less than 4 days."

There are a few reasonable excuses for private plane usage. For example, celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé use them largely to avoid potential security risks posed by flying commercially.

But considering the serious climate damage that these planes cause every time they take off, such precautions look less like legitimate workarounds (celebrities could just buy out several seats around them for security protection if they were so inclined) and more like not-so-humblebrags.

Redditors were disgusted by the private plane (over)use.

"This is so f****** disgusting," read one comment, which had dozens of upvotes.

"This is why it was 88-95°F for 2 weeks of October!! We cannot let these dumba**** nuke this planet," another user vented.

One commenter decried the incredible waste involved in such short flights: "Some people shouldn't be allowed to have planes. She's [trash]. Using a plane to fly somewhere you can drive in 45 minutes?! GTFOH stupid."

Another response summed up the frustration with private jet usage incredibly succinctly: "We need to push for regulations on private jets. This is absurd. You shouldn't be able to destroy the planet because you had a reality show."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.