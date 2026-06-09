Ukraine's largest telecoms operator just bought six solar plants to supply nearly a third of its electricity

Clean energy is now seen as a financial investment rather than just an environmental one.

Ukraine's leading digital operator business is now making a major push into solar power.

By buying six solar plants in western Ukraine, Kyivstar Group says its total green power generation capacity has risen to 118 megawatts.

What happened?

The deal, disclosed in a company announcement on GlobeNewswire in late May, cost UAH 3.6 billion, or about $80.8 million USD, and covers six solar facilities in the Lviv region with a combined capacity of 105 megawatts.

Kyivstar said that once these assets are added to a 13-megawatt solar purchase completed in December 2025, the company will be able to generate electricity equal to roughly 30% of its current annual consumption. That represents a major expansion of its renewable energy portfolio.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Rather than using the output only internally, the company plans to export electricity from the plants to Ukraine's unified energy system at current market rates. Kyivstar said this approach gives it another way to manage power costs while continuing to power the mobile and digital services used by more than 22 million customers.

Why does it matter?

Mobile networks, internet access, and digital services all depend on a steady power supply. Renewable energy can help make that supply more resilient, particularly in a country where energy sovereignty has become a national security issue.

Renewable energy is creating jobs, supporting domestic growth, and giving companies a chance to build more durable operations than those tied to volatile fossil fuel markets.

According to Kyivstar, the six plants produced about 113 gigawatt-hours of electricity in 2025, and unaudited management accounts show around UAH 682 million in revenue and UAH 596 million in EBITDA.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

More broadly, adding solar is a powerful way to shield yourself against fossil-fuel-based price swings and the costs associated with increased industrial activity. TCD has put together guides to help you navigate solar: rooftop solar and community solar.

What are people saying?

Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov described the acquisition as both a business decision and a long-term investment in the country's future.

"Renewable energy is a key focus area of Kyivstar's investment portfolio, and this acquisition opens further opportunities for the use of green electricity to meet the company's energy needs," Komarov said.

He added: "The development of our own energy generation is an important component of our long-term vision aimed at building safe, sustainable and efficient infrastructure. Together with VEON, we continue to increase investments in the Ukrainian economy because we believe in Ukraine and its successful future."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.