Kroger's new digital price tags have lawmakers worried about grocery surge pricing

The numbers on shelf-edge displays may no longer stay the same for a full day, or even a full hour.

Kroger's push to roll out digital price tags across stores nationwide has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers and incited fears of surge pricing at a time when grocery bills are already crushing many American families.

At many Kroger locations, the numbers on shelf displays may no longer stay the same for a full day — or even a full hour.

The company's move toward digital shelf tags has largely unfolded out of the spotlight, but it is now facing attention from lawmakers focused on the rising cost of food.

What's happening?

Instead of sending workers around stores to swap paper tags by hand, Kroger can now push new prices from a central computer in seconds. The company says electronic shelf labels are in nearly a quarter of its stores, according to The Street.

In the Cincinnati area, 103 of Kroger's 104 stores already use digital labels, the outlet reported, underscoring how quickly the system has spread. Kroger began testing the technology in 2018 and expanded it to around 500 stores by 2023.

U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Ben Ray Luján, and Jeff Merkley, along with New York Attorney General Letitia James, are among those warning that the practice could enable predatory surge pricing on groceries, according to The Street, even as food costs continue to rise.

Kroger is not alone in making the shift. Walmart says it plans to bring digital shelf labels to all U.S. stores.

Why does it matter?

Groceries are not a luxury purchase. When food prices shift quickly, families already burdened by inflation may be further strained by sudden increases that can make it difficult to budget for essentials.

A major concern is the potential for "surveillance pricing," wherein stores might be able to use customer information — such as purchase history or facial recognition — to tailor prices from one shopper to the next. If this happens, it could make an already costly errand feel unpredictable — and unfair or even discriminatory.

Companies rolling out digital price tags frame them as a way to run stores more efficiently. Kroger says the labels save labor and could help lower prices. And according to research from UC San Diego cited by The Street, dynamic pricing may reduce food waste by 21% in a food system where perfectly usable products are often discarded.

However, the benefits of dynamic pricing may fall flat for consumers. Even the appearance of price manipulation can erode trust in companies and the government that is supposed to protect customers.

What's being done?

Sens. Luján and Merkley introduced the Stop Price Gouging in Grocery Stores Act back in February. If successful, the measure would ban surveillance pricing in grocery stores and bar electronic shelf labels at large retail locations.

The bill is aimed at the use of personal consumer data to create individualized prices. At least a dozen states have also introduced legislation to restrict digital pricing technology, according to The Street.

Digital tools may help stores reduce waste, but lawmakers say efficiency should not come at the expense of fairness. As more retailers adopt the technology, the debate over who actually benefits is likely to intensify.

Meanwhile, shoppers looking for ways to stretch their budgets are exploring a range of money-saving measures. Many are cooking more at home, saving leftovers, and growing their own food.

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