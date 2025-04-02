  • Business Business

Observer sparks outrage with photo of 'obnoxious' sighting in the sky: 'It's quite depressing'

by Sarah Winfrey
Photo Credit: iStock

Advertising is everywhere. To some extent, we all just learn to live with it. 

However, sometimes it's just too much. One Redditor posted a photo of a plane pulling a billboard-like sign behind it. The sign shows a man with his arms spread out and the words "Guaranteed Offer" in large letters. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

A little digging tells more about this story. An article from the St. Paul Pioneer Press in Minnesota tells us that this is Kris Lindhal, a local realtor known for this image and for offering guaranteed cash offers for homes. As the Pioneer Press noted, Lindhal has since partnered with the studio behind "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" to use this iconic imagery to sell video games, too.

Billboards are bad enough, but flying your image through the sky to get business seems like a little much. After all, a study from 2022 notes that excessive advertising leads to rampant consumerism and economic growth that can't be sustained. This, in turn, leads to pollution that harms the planet, because all of those extra goods have to be made somehow. When we inevitably throw away items we don't really need, it contributes to overfilled landfills, too. 

If you want to take a stand, start by learning more about these issues and how advertising contributes to planetary harm. Keep track of times when advertising goes overboard and see how people respond when that happens. 

You can also ask your politicians to take a stand, making laws that limit how much advertising a company can have and what can be included in it. We can all make a difference when it comes to overproduction, overconsumption, and the ways it hurts the planet we call home. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Other Redditors were frustrated with this kind of advertising.

"There should be a billboard limit per business," one person said

"His obnoxious ads would make me never call him," someone else noted

"I was taking landscape photos of the Twin Cities a couple weeks back and I was suddenly struck by how many billboards there are. It's quite depressing," another person lamented.

