Kith recalls children's plaid pajama sets, warns of serious burn risk

Anyone who has one of these pajama sets should take it out of use right away.

A recall notice for children's pajamas is drawing attention to a basic but critical safety issue: Kids' sleepwear must meet strict flammability standards.

The brand Kith is now urging customers to stop using certain plaid loungewear sets.

What happened?

A notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Kith Retail Inc. is recalling a children's loungewear set sold under the Kith brand.

Per the notice, the CPSC added that the "loungewear sets violate the mandatory flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of serious burn injuries."

At issue are woven pajama sets made up of matching pants and a long-sleeved collared top with buttons and a front pocket. The recalled items were sold in a red-and-black plaid pattern, with sizes ranging from 9-12 months to XL (14/16), the CPSC said.

To determine whether a set is part of the recall, check several details. According to the CPSC, "Kith" is stitched onto the front pocket and the pants' left leg, while the neck label shows "Kith Kids" along with the size. The side seam label includes "RN140659" and "KHK190026."

According to the CPSC, the sets were available at Kith stores nationwide and online for about $75 between December 2025 and January 2026.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported due to this product.

Why does it matter?

Rules for children's sleepwear exist because loose-fitting garments that ignite easily can cause severe burns when they come into contact with nearby objects, including candles, stovetops, space heaters, or fireplaces.

Even though no incidents have been reported in this case, regulators do not want to wait for widespread harm before issuing a recall. Federal notices, retailer alerts, and refund programs are meant to catch problems after products have already reached the market.

What can I do?

Anyone who has one of these pajama sets should take it out of use right away and contact Kith for a full refund.

Kith and the CPSC say consumers should cut the pajamas in half, email a photo of the destroyed product to recalls@KithNYC.com, and then dispose of them. Kith has also posted instructions at kith.com/pages/recall.

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