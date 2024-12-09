Amazon shoppers are bewildered by an image of a common household item: 'Don't [they] come in a box that does this anyway?'

"And it's stored in a box that's shipped in another box…"

Ever heard the saying: "If it's not broke, don't fix it?" A Reddit user shared something quite bizarre they came across while shopping on Amazon: a small plastic tub to hold plastic garbage bags.

"I heard you like plastic, so I got you some plastic to hold your plastic to hold your plastic," the post said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The community in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit community could not believe it: "And it's stored in a box that's shipped in another box, that will eventually go into the trash bags and — why can I smell copper?"

Another commenter tried to make sense of it, "Don't most trash bags come in a box that does this anyway??" The answer is yes, and it's made of cardboard.

Kitchen storage and organization has become quite the trend on social media, and while getting your kitchen pantry organized is an amazing feat, has the industry gone too far in trying to make everything have an 'aesthetic?'

According to Grand View Research, the kitchen organization industry was valued at over $131 billion in 2023 and is only expected to rise. Sustainable and eco-friendly products have seen a surge, and research shows "growing awareness of plastic waste and its environmental impact is driving this trend, influencing both product development and consumer buying decisions."

It's important to recognize, however, that not all kitchen storage is made equal, especially if it's made with plastic. Plastic is derived from dirty energy sources and nonbiodegradable — meaning it can't be broken down by living organisms or natural processes. There's now also concern with chemical leaching from plastic which can be toxic to the human body. Plastic-made products accounted for 36% of the market in 2023.

Glass storage containers are better for the environment because they are recyclable and can be recycled indefinitely. Not to mention, they are quite useful if you're going for a clear storage container aesthetic. Proper organization can help minimize food waste too. Want to take it a step further? Try reusing glass jars that your food comes in from the grocery store.

