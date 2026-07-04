Florida utility breaks ground on $20 million substation to keep pace with fast-growing demand

"Continued commitment to investing in the region's energy future."

As growth in Central Florida drives electricity demand higher, one local utility is expanding the grid to keep up.

Kissimmee Utility Authority is constructing a $20 million substation to support new homes and businesses in a rapidly developing part of its service area.

What happened?

KUA held a groundbreaking ceremony June 24 as residential and commercial development continues in the northwest portion of its territory. The utility said the substation will help reinforce its electric system while serving that growth, according to WFTV.

WFTV described the project as "a major investment in the reliability, capacity, and future growth of the utility's electric system."

When it is finished next summer, the substation is expected to offer up to 80 megawatts of transformer capacity. KUA said the project is being built so it can later expand to 120 MW, giving the utility added flexibility to meet future demand.

The utility said the substation will cover a 9-square-mile service area. It also said it will be named for former KUA board member Jeanne Van Meter in recognition of her 13 years of service to the utility and the community.

Why does it matter?

Substations are a key part of the power grid. They deliver electricity from large transmission systems to the homes, apartments, schools, offices, and stores that depend on it every day.

When an area grows quickly, utilities often need additional capacity so the system can handle rising demand without becoming overstressed.

That is especially important in Florida, where hot weather can send electricity use soaring as air conditioners run for long periods. More capacity can help a utility better manage peak demand.

What are people saying?

WFTV noted that the substation will allow KUA to "provide critical infrastructure to support continued residential and commercial development."

The station also framed the groundbreaking as part of the utility's "continued commitment to investing in the region's energy future."

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