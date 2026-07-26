Missouri officials kept a $27.5 million water buyout offer quiet, then proposed hikes to 2037

"When you're increasing exponentially something that's just a basic need, something like water, it really hits people hard."

One Missouri town is asking residents to prepare for years of much higher water bills after officials quietly withheld a multimillion-dollar offer to buy the city's water system.

For households already dealing with boil orders, water main breaks, and inflation, the debate in Kirkwood, Missouri is becoming as much about public trust as it is about the budget.

What happened?

At a meeting, Kirkwood staff presented a plan that would leave the water system in city hands and continue rate increases through at least 2037, according to First Alert 4.

During the meeting, officials shared data showing that a customer who uses 4,000 gallons a month and pays $64.63 today would pay $92.24 in 2037, or roughly 43% more.

The discussion followed earlier reporting by First Alert 4 that Missouri American Water had offered the Kirkwood government about $27.5 million to buy the system. The outlet also reported that city hall sought to keep that proposal from the public.

Tensions were clear during the meeting. Residents urged officials to be more transparent and shared concerns over the regular boil orders and main breaks. And to residents' dismay, at the meeting, the city's presentation did not compare the costs consumers would pay whether or not the system was sold.

Why does it matter?

These concerns were summed up by one Kirkwood resident, Laura Elliot, who said, per First Alert 4, "When you're increasing exponentially something that's just a basic need, something like water, it really hits people hard."

And when major infrastructure decisions are made without clear public comparisons or open discussion, progress can stall, and confidence in local government can erode. Reliable water infrastructure also helps communities avoid service disruptions and reduce waste from leaks and water main breaks.

Kirkwood's finances add another layer of concern. First Alert 4 reported that one council member, Gina Jaksetic, raised questions about whether the city (which is facing more than $100 million in debt) can afford to continue carrying the water system's liabilities.

The outlet also reported that water rates in the city have already gone up by more than 50% in just the last four years.

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