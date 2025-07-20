Kim Kardashian sparks backlash after details emerge about recent trip: 'What a diabolical world we live in'

While it won't come as a surprise that a Kardashian was darting about in her private jet, the distance she flew may be, and TikTokers noticed.

Monique & Alfredo (@dr.a1andmonique), who track celebrity jets, posted a video of Kim Kardashian's plane traveling from San Diego to Los Angeles.

"She paid an estimated $1,459 in fuel to fly from S.D. to L.A.," they wrote. "A 29-minute flight."

While it may seem like an innocent thing to beat the traffic, that small trip is very harmful.

A 2024 study found that 250,000 people worth a combined $31 trillion produced 17.2 million tons of carbon dioxide in one year alone. That's equivalent to the pollution of Tanzania, a country with a population of 67 million people. Private jet pollution has also increased by 46% since 2019.

In contrast, the average person produces 4.7 to 5.2 tons of polluting gases per year.

Furthermore, planes are powered by dirty energy, so the emissions they produce can cause lung cancer, asthma, heart disease, strokes, and premature deaths.

The gases released by dirty energy sources, such as carbon dioxide, trap heat in the atmosphere, warming the planet and making storms more severe.

While it may seem like celebrities have no other way to travel, the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, often travel commercially, according to Express.

Depending on where you're traveling to, you can choose low-impact travel options, such as a train. Sometimes, flying may be the only option, but when traveling locally, there are often other alternatives.

In the comments, TikTokers expressed their disappointment about the short trip.

"Yet will protest global warming," one user said.

Another user pointed out, "Carbon emissions are an externality and impact everyone."

"What a diabolical world we live in," someone else wrote.

