Viewers frustrated after Kim Kardashian shares video of home decor: 'There's such a disconnect'

It's no secret that beauty and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian goes all out for the holidays. But posts showing off her lavish decorations have sparked heated conversations online over the years.

In one Reddit thread, users dissected Kardashian's tendency for over-the-top decor, which often features rooms filled wall-to-wall with elaborate installations that appear to change every year.

The discussion, hosted on a Kardashian-focused subreddit, drew questions about the environmental and cultural messages behind such excess. The post was titled, "Does the Kardashians excessive spending make you sick?"

The poster wrote in the caption: "I truly love the Kardashians and I'm in the camp that believe despite their privilege those girls have grinded to make their millions, billions. … With that being said. It makes me want to throw up seeing Kim brag and post about the sheer EXCESS of her Christmas decorations. She can most likely make a real dent in idk homelessness in LA [solely] based on her Christmas decor budget."

In holiday posts, Kardashian showcases sprawling decorations that transform her home into a winter spectacle. Massive arrangements of dozens of trees line hallways. Coordinated, monochrome white-and-silver decor fills entire rooms.

The scale often strikes viewers as out of touch. Outlets like Page Six, CBS4 News, and others have covered the backlash to Kardashian's excessive tastes.

Commenters didn't hold back, even though many said they are fans of the Kardashians.

One wrote, "It's not even necessarily the spending for me so much as the asinine amount of waste. The rich are destroying our planet faster than any of us can do anything to fix it."

Another wrote, "I'm currently rewatching kuwtk from the beginning and i feel like there's such a disconnect from how they viewed the world back then," noting older episodes that included members of the family volunteering in shelters. "I don't know how they could look those homeless people in the eyes, hear their stories, see skid row with their father every year as children, and then go on to become even more disconnected from reality and society by wasting millions of dollars on s*** like christmas decorations."

A third said, "I'm fan … But this is grotesque. It's just obscene. Yes you can create a magical world all for yourself, but what a gross display of wealth."

