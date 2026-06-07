Kia's hit PV5 electric van just got a 3-row upgrade with room for 7

"It's modular so you can set it up the way you like."

Kia is giving its PV5 electric van a more family-friendly configuration with a new seven-seat version.

The new three-row PV5 Passenger broadens the van's appeal for larger groups while building on a model that has already found early success in Europe's electric van segment.

What happened?

In the U.K., Kia has added a seven-seat PV5 Passenger to its lineup, further expanding its offerings for the first Platform Beyond Vehicle models, Electrek reported.

Inside, the van now uses a 2-2-3 seating arrangement, adding a third row without giving up the spacious feel that has been a key part of the PV5's appeal.

Early demand has been strong. According to Electrek, Kia sold more than 8,100 PV5 electric vans in the first quarter, enough to give it a 9% share of Europe's light commercial electric vehicle market.

For U.K. buyers, the seven-seat model comes with Kia's 71.2 kilowatt-hour long-range battery pack and delivers a WLTP-rated range of more than 390 kilometers (242 miles).

It also supports DC fast charging at up to 150 kilowatts, which Kia says is enough to take the battery from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes.

The new version is priced from £36,995 ($49,458) on the road. Orders for the 2027 PV5 Passenger lineup in the U.K. begin June 8, 2026, with first customer deliveries expected in October.

Why does it matter?

A three-row electric van could offer a practical alternative for larger families, shuttle operators, and anyone who needs extra passenger space without going back to a gas-powered people mover.

Kia says the new variant leads its class in areas including legroom, headroom, and shoulder room.

EVs can also lower ownership costs over time. Charging is typically cheaper than filling up at the pump, and EVs often need less routine maintenance because they have fewer moving parts and do not need oil changes.

The launch shows how quickly electric options are expanding overseas. Rather than limiting buyers to sedans and SUVs, automakers are increasingly rolling out vans and commercial-style vehicles that could also work well for everyday family use.

What's next?

Beyond the new seven-seat option, Kia's PV5 range now spans Passenger, Cargo, Chassis, WAV, and Crew conversion models, and the company is also introducing an Elite trim for the 2027 model year.

That version adds features such as powered sliding doors, front-seat ventilation, a surround-view monitor, a blind-spot view monitor, park-distance warning, and premium paint.

"Everything about it looks great in my opinion, and it's modular so you can set it up the way you like," one user said in the Electrek comment section. "The only issue is it's not available here in the U.S. yet."

"I would definitely be in the market for a van like this, as long as the seats are easily removable," another wrote.

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