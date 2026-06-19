Car expert says one EV stands out on bang for buck with leasing: the Kia Niro EV at $239 a month

It was also the only electric vehicle on CarFax's list of best leases this month.

High gas prices are making low-cost EV leases more attractive to drivers who want to spend less on fuel without committing to buying a new car outright.

Among lease offers from nearly every mainstream automaker, the Kia Niro EV stood out this month as the strongest option for shoppers focused on keeping costs down.

What happened?

The headline numbers are a $239 monthly payment, a 24-month term, and $3,999 due upfront, which works out to an effective cost of about $400 per month before taxes and fees.

According to Electrek's Jo Borrás, citing CarFax's monthly list of the 10 cheapest new-vehicle lease deals in the US, the 2026 Kia Niro EV Wind is the lowest-cost new EV lease available in June 2026.

It was also the only electric vehicle on CarFax's list of best leases this month.

The Niro EV comes with a 201-horsepower electric motor, a 64.8-kilowatt-hour battery, a little more than 250 miles of EPA-estimated range, and 100-kilowatt charging that takes about 40 minutes to go from 10% to 80%.

Why does it matter?

Cost is still one of the main reasons many shoppers hesitate on EVs, even as interest in moving away from gas-powered vehicles grows. And with used EV prices rising along with demand, a cheaper monthly lease can be a more practical way in.

For households that mainly use a car for commuting, errands, school drop-offs, and other local driving, a range of more than 250 miles could be enough for everyday needs.

Because they run on electricity, EVs can reduce or eliminate gas station visits.

They also usually require less routine maintenance than gas vehicles since they have fewer moving parts.

This lease may not be the best match for drivers who often take long trips, but it does offer a path into EV driving without the full cost and ownership uncertainty that can come with buying in a still-developing market.

What can I do?

The advertised monthly payment is only one part of the deal. Before signing, review the full amount due at signing, mileage limits, possible excess wear charges, and the effective monthly cost after fees are added.

Leasing can be a good fit if you want lower upfront costs and like changing vehicles every few years. It may be less appealing if you drive many miles or prefer to keep a car for a long time.

If you are shopping for an EV, think through charging before you sign. Having home charging or dependable access at work or through nearby public chargers can make an EV lease much easier to live with.

Resources like CarFax's monthly lease rankings can also make comparison shopping faster because they account for both the monthly payment and upfront costs, rather than highlighting only one figure.

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