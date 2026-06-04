Kia's EVs and hybrid SUVs power more sales growth as new EV2 tipped to 'sell like hotcakes'

The affordable new entry's range is listed at up to 281 miles.

Kia says a broader lineup of affordable EVs and hybrid SUVs helped drive another month of global sales growth in May.

One new model in particular, the compact EV2, is already generating early excitement, Electrek reported.

Diesel&EcoCar Magazine editor Ian Robertson predicted it will "sell like hotcakes."

Kia reported selling 277,715 vehicles worldwide last month, up 2.7% from May 2025. The automaker's SUVs and electric models fueled the increase, with the Sportage reaching a new high of 52,294 sales and the Seltos totaling 29,208.

Outside its Korean home market, Kia sold 232,781 vehicles, a 3.4% increase from a year ago.

In the United States, hybrid SUVs such as the Sportage and Sorento were among the main demand drivers.

In Europe, the United Kingdom, and other overseas markets, Kia's mass-market EVs, including the EV3, EV4, and EV5, have been drawing buyers.

The EV3 has already become a strong seller in Europe after launching in late 2024.

Now attention is turning to the smaller EV2, which has just arrived in U.K. showrooms. Orders opened last month at £24,245 ($28,202), and range is listed at up to 281 miles depending on battery size.

The EV2's pricing also stands out. While some rivals have lower sticker prices, Kia is combining affordability with longer range, a roomy interior, and modern tech.

The EV2 is not expected to arrive in the United States, but Kia says the EV3 is coming later this year. It is expected to start at about $35,000 and deliver up to 320 miles of range.

The EV2 comes in four trims and two battery options, while the upcoming U.S.-spec EV3 is set to offer multiple trims as well.

Inside, the EV2 includes Kia's latest infotainment setup in a simplified form and still supports smartphone navigation. Though it is smaller than the Volkswagen ID.3, Kia says it offers segment-leading rear legroom and as much as 403 liters of cargo space.

"The EV2 brings the brand's bold design language to the compact SUV segment at an accessible price, without compromising on quality or technology," Robertson said.

He added, "The driving range is competitive, the interior feels a cut above rivals at this price point, and the driving experience is refined and assured."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.