  • Business Business

Locals defeat major power company in battle over concerning project: 'The end of an almost decade-long struggle'

"This victory is a powerful reminder that when communities speak with one voice, they can move mountains."

by Alyssa Ochs
A Kenyan court prevented a coal-fired power plant from moving forward and compromising vulnerable local ecosystems.

Photo Credit: iStock

A Kenyan court prevented a coal-fired power plant from moving forward and compromising vulnerable local ecosystems. 

The decision is characteristic of a broader shift away from coal-powered energy in East Africa. 

As Mongabay reported, Kenya's Environment and Land Court upheld a ruling that revoked the proposed power plant's environmental license. 

That controversial 1,050-megawatt coal plant would have significantly impacted the country's Lamu archipelago. But with this ruling, the islands, which are part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site filled with mangroves and coral reefs, are safe from devastating development. 

The ruling protects native habitats, local fisheries, and the tourism industry. There was strong regional opposition to the coal plant due to health and biodiversity risks, as well as the power company's inadequate public consultation. 

The culturally rich and environmentally sensitive archipelago is now safe from the pollution of coal power generation, a victory for local communities and environmental justice. 

Omar Elmawi, a lawyer who represented the people opposed to the power plant, said that this ruling "marks the end of an almost decade-long struggle," per Mongabay. 

Court decisions like this are critical in halting projects that threaten natural resources and public health. When court rulings favor environmental protection, they also set important precedents for future conservation efforts.  

If you are interested in taking action to prevent harmful energy projects in your community, consider volunteering with a local conservation group or donating to their cause

Even small grassroots efforts can lead to critical legal action that holds corporations and governments accountable for polluting our world. 

Do you think fracking should be illegal in America?

Yes — everywhere 👏

Yes — in most areas 👍

In some areas 🤷

No 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"This victory is a powerful reminder that when communities speak with one voice, they can move mountains," Elmawi said, according to Mongabay.

Elizabeth Kariuki from Natural Justice said in a statement: "This decision reinforces Kenya's constitutional commitment to environmental justice, public participation, and the rule of law. Development must never come at the expense of people's health, culture, or environment."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x