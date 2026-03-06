Viewers disturbed after Kim Kardashian shares video inside her closet: 'This is absolutely vile'

Kim Kardashian owns 30,000 pieces of clothing. That's not a typo.

A Reddit user made a post in the r/KUWTKsnark community calling out Kardashian's warehouse-sized wardrobe.

"Owning 30k pieces of clothing should be illegal. Great work destroying our planet, Kimmy," the post read. It included stills captured from a video tour of what looks like an entire storage facility dedicated to her clothes and shoes.

In the video, Kardashian walked through row after row of garments hanging on industrial racks, with towers of boxed sneakers stacked floor to ceiling behind her. (Click here to view footage if embed does not appear.)

"I have thousands and thousands of clothes," she said. "I think I have, like, 30,000 pieces."

The interviewer then brought up whether Kardashian would revisit older items from her wardrobe.

"Well, I don't know," she responded.

Clothing production takes an enormous toll on the planet. Making a single cotton T-shirt can require thousands of gallons of water, and most discarded garments end up sitting in landfills for decades. Hoarding 30,000 items that may never be worn again is a pretty stark example of how consumption at this scale creates real environmental harm.

The comment section let her hear it.

"This is absolutely vile," one user wrote. "30,000 pieces of clothing she will never ever wear. Keep 100 and donate that s*** ffs."

"This is disgusting to me," another commenter added. "She consumes like a black hole while I wash f****** Ziploc bags."

A third had a straightforward suggestion, writing: "Why do they hoard clothes they'll never wear again rather than donate annually to DV shelters? They are so feckless!"

Buying less and keeping clothes longer is one of the easiest ways to slash your environmental footprint. Donate, resell, or swap items you no longer wear to keep them out of landfills. Kardashian's 30,000-piece collection could stock multiple thrift stores.

