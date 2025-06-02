Officials spark backlash after leaked memo reveals stunning use of taxpayer money: 'People should now understand the kind of leaders they have'

At a time when residents face pressing challenges, this move sends the wrong message.

A leaked government memo has stirred outrage across Kano State, Nigeria.

According to 21st Century Chronicle, the document revealed that 44 local government councils were directed to collectively release N670 million (roughly $470,000) for luxury cars — not for infrastructure, education, or public health, but for Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

According to a memo dated March 25 and leaked in May, the funds were earmarked for refurbishing a 1969 Rolls-Royce and a Cadillac limousine, as well as procuring four brand-new Toyota Land Cruisers. The money, taken from the State/Local Government Joint Account, was to be funneled through a private firm, Sottom Synergy Resources Ltd.

The backlash was immediate.

Isah Bello, a member of the Kano State Community of Practice for budget tracking, called the funding allocation unconstitutional, saying it "was not captured in the 2025 budget. The local governments are entitled to their money, and there is no provision whatsoever to compel them to source those funds."

Civil Society for Justice's Umar Saidu echoed that sentiment, explaining many initially assumed the memo was fake — a reaction that speaks volumes about the public's faith in governance.

Critics say the decision contradicts Kano's stated citizen-first policies. "People should now understand the kind of leaders they have," said local resident Idris Gora, slamming the move as a betrayal of public trust, according to 21st Century Chronicle.

At a time when Kano residents face pressing social challenges — including youth unemployment and rising crime — allocating taxpayer money to vintage cars sends the wrong message. "The decision by the state government was poorly conceived and wrongly implemented," added Dr. Shetima Abdullahi, a lecturer at Kano State Polytechnic.

Still, state officials insist the purchases are routine. Commissioner for Information Ibrahim Abdullahi Wayya defended the decision, stating the cars are meant to "protect and promote" the emirate's image, not serve as personal perks for the monarch.

Whether legal or not, the move is fueling frustration around misused public funds — especially in an era where fiscal transparency and community-first planning are more vital than ever.

As cities around the world invest in cleaner transit, local food systems, and sustainable housing, missteps like this serve as a reminder of why citizen participation in budgeting and public accountability matters — for people and for the planet.

