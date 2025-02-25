  • Business Business

Experts call for immediate changes to controversial 'hunt and kill' policy: 'This is a time to take proactive steps'

by Leslie Sattler
"Some animals will survive; others will struggle to find sufficient food."

Photo Credit: iStock

Following recent bushfires, Australian wildlife advocates are calling for an urgent pause on kangaroo harvesting in Victoria's Grampians region. Experts are divided on the best path forward to protect wildlife, The Guardian reported.

What's happening?

Recent fires burned through 76,000 hectares of national park and farmland, raising concerns about the impact on native wildlife.

The timing is particularly worrying, since Victoria just approved new harvest quotas that allow over 106,000 grey kangaroos to be culled annually — 32,000 in the affected areas.

Why are the Grampians fires concerning?

The fires threaten both the immediate survival and long-term health of local wildlife populations.

Holly Sitters, who studies fire impacts on mammals, told The Guardian that large, intense blazes pose serious risks: "Some animals are able to move out of the way of the fire, whereas others may become injured or killed. Then during the weeks and months following the fire, some animals will survive; others will struggle to find sufficient food."

This situation builds on a history of destructive fires in the region since 2006. For context, similar fires during Black Summer killed an estimated 200,000 kangaroos and wallabies.

What's being done to protect kangaroos?

Two approaches are under consideration. Wildlife Victoria wants to stop commercial harvesting until experts better understand the fires' effects. CEO Lisa Palma expressed concern about "the immediate and potential long-term impacts of the fire on kangaroo populations."

However, some experts suggest controlled harvesting could help recovery. Euan Ritchie of Deakin University explained that kangaroo populations can spike after fires in the absence of natural predators such as dingoes, especially in wet conditions. This can lead to overgrazing that hurts native vegetation other animals need.

The state's environment department engaged in wildlife response efforts, including delivering emergency food packages to endangered southern rock wallabies. Meanwhile, Sitters urged immediate action, saying, "I think this is a time to take proactive steps to protect kangaroos from threats and ensure that future generations can enjoy seeing kangaroos in our landscapes."

x