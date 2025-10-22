Officials implement new policy that will bring big change to student lunches: 'It's just the right thing to do'

It required some logistics and cost assessment to make it possible.

Kalamazoo Public Schools in Michigan are taking a stand for environmental friendliness, as they switch from Styrofoam lunch trays to biodegradable ones.

According to MLive, the switch to these more eco-forward lunch trays begins on Oct. 17, 2025.

"We just realized when we were doing the math that we were putting about 1 million Styrofoam trays into the landfill each year," said Kirsten Strong, the district's registered dietitian.

While the swap will make the cost of the lunch trays increase from 7 cents to 12 cents, the district has found ways to save money elsewhere, such as purchasing condiments in bulk, to offset the cost increase.

Expanded polystyrene (EPS), also known as Styrofoam, is a plastic product that falls apart easily and is jam-packed with added chemicals. This means EPS products pose an increasing risk of causing plastic pollution, as they break down into microplastics, enter water supplies, and harm animals.

Other institutions have recognized the negative effects of Styrofoam and taken similar strides to the Kalamazoo public schools. In California, the sale and distribution of this product is banned, and the state has even launched a website for locals to report any violations.

Schools around the world are making sustainable choices to protect students and the planet. One Pennsylvania school district has implemented solar energy to save money on power costs while protecting the environment.

While this move by Kalamazoo Public Schools required some logistics and cost assessment to make it possible, the district's executive chef, Joshua Kerby, believes in the cause. "It's just the right thing to do," Kerby said. "We teach nutrition, but we can also teach about different sustainable choices we can make in our lives," he continued, as quoted by MLive.

To reduce your personal use of plastic products like Styrofoam, you can bring your own to-go boxes to restaurants. Other switches away from plastic include using a reusable water bottle and ditching plastic cutlery.

